Canadiens atop division with win over Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Having lost five of their last six games, the Montreal Canadiens were searching for a savior to end their recent skid. Trying to keep a share of first place in the Eastern Conference, gaining points at the Nassau Coliseum against the New York Islanders would be far from an easy task.

A savior was found in the man making the saves as goaltender Carey Price led the Canadiens to a 3-1 victory on Saturday night. Now with 93 points, the Canadiens hold an outright lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division and have a share of first place in the Eastern Conference with the New York Rangers.

“It’s always good to get two road points,” Price said. “It’s a confidence builder and it’s been a tough building to win in this year.”

With the loss, the Islanders have now dropped four straight home games for the first time this season. They have lost six of their last eight games while dropping three points behind the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

“As good as your work ethic has been, you want to get frustrated,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “I sound like a broken record, but I think we played pretty well.”

One of the strongest offensive teams in the league, the Islanders have scored three goals in their past three games. Much in part to Price’s performance as a stalwart, repelling 35 shots in his league-leading and now career-high 38th victory of the season.

“We’ve been competitive all season and we have been putting in pretty solid efforts all year,” Price said. “But that 38th (win) was a hard one to get to but I‘m looking forward to getting the next one.”

Lars Eller led all skaters with two points, a goal and an assist to help provide a more than sturdy cushion for Price. Tomas Plekanec and Max Pacioretty each added a goal.

It was the Islanders though who began the game on the attack.

Montreal right-winger Dale Weise provided the Islanders with two power plays in the game’s first 10 minutes, but the home side was unable to generate a goal. It was the Canadiens that might have had the best chance when Pacioretty beat Travis Hamonic for a breakaway short-handed opportunity, but his back-handed effort was kicked away by Michal Neuvirth.

Neuvirth, who made 27 saves on the night, was forced to come up big again with three minutes left in the first when Brandon Prust was in alone on the Islanders goal. His wrister from the right was saved by the backup’s arm.

“We didn’t give them much,” Capuano said. “They have an MVP goalie ... and he made three or four saves that changed the game.”

While Price helped keep the Islanders blanked on the scoreboard, a Thomas Hickey giveaway provided the Canadiens with the first goal of the game a minute into the second period. After the defenseman turned the puck over along the boards, the Canadiens broke out into a three-on-two that was converted easily by Plekanec to the right of Neuvirth’s goal.

Two minutes later, Brandon Prust delivered the Islanders their third power-play opportunity of the evening, but it was the Canadiens that nabbed their second goal. After dumping the puck in, Neuvirth lazily left it for a defenseman. But Eller was waiting instead and he quickly fed Pacioretty, who finished on an open goal.

The Islanders had a chance to pull one back as a Tyler Kennedy shot was deflected by Price right to the path of Matt Martin. With a wide-open net, Martin got just enough to send the puck toward the goal, but Price made a highlight-worthy, sprawling glove save.

“I don’t think Martin got all of it,” Price said. “He might have fanned on it so I got lucky. It was a pretty good play by them with a quick shot and rebound. Fortunately for me, he didn’t get good wood on it.”

Continuing to create a bevy of chances, including a spirited frenzy in the game’s last 10 minutes, Josh Bailey finally found a way to beat Price with 2:18 remaining in the game.

Though he was unable to gain his eighth shutout of the season, Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien still sung Price’s praises.

“Carey Price was Carey Price,” Therrien said. “He’s a dominant player, a special player. Tonight he was a true leader for us.”

With their fifth and final power play of the night and Neuvirth pulled from goal, Bailey found the puck trickling to his stick in front of Price, who beat him five-hole.

“The power play wasn’t very good and we could have gotten to the net more,” Capuano said. “We just have to start getting pucks to the net.”

Eller provided the empty-netter with 24 seconds left to solidify Montreal’s victory.

NOTES: Islanders C Ryan Strome sat as a healthy scratch. He had appeared in all 70 games prior to Saturday night and is third on the team in points with 43. ... Islanders D Nick Leddy missed his third straight game. He will be sidelined for two weeks with a lower-body injury. ... Islanders D Lubomir Visnovsky sat as a healthy scratch. Matt Donovan took his place, appearing in his first game since January. ... Canadiens G Carey Price continues his stellar season as he entered Saturday leading the NHL in wins, goals against average and save percentage. ... The Islanders have lost four of their last five games, including three in a row at home.