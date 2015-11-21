Petry’s two goals help Canadiens top Islanders

NEW YORK -- Before he could fully enjoy the first two-goal game of his career, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry first had to endure two torturous minutes in the penalty box.

The Canadiens killed off a delay of game incurred by Petry just beyond the midway point of the third period on Friday night when they hung on to beat the New York Islanders 5-3 at the Barclays Center.

Petry jump-started a three-goal first period by the Canadiens by scoring 2:52 into the game and extended the lead to 4-2 by redirecting a shot by defenseman Nathan Beaulieu with 5:11 left in the second.

Petry entered with just one goal in the first 20 games of the season and 21 games in 334 career games overall.

“There’s plenty of chances in some previous games not getting the bounces,” Petry said. “Just got a couple bounces tonight.”

Petry earned himself a couple of stressful minutes at 9:19 of the third period when he was whistled for flinging the puck over the glass just 1:56 after Islanders center Brock Nelson scored his second goal to close the Canadiens’ lead to 4-3.

“Taking a penalty like that -- if it’s a hard penalty, you feel a little better about it,” Petry said with a grin. “But delay of game, it’s a painful two minutes sitting there.”

The Islanders actually mounted a bigger threat after the power play, during which they didn’t get a shot on net. Thirty-two seconds after the teams returned to even strength, New York left winger Matt Martin’s shot from point-blank range trickled under the legs of Canadiens goalie Carey Price but slowed to a stop on the goal line.

“We had our chances,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “We just couldn’t get one. Matt Martin’s just stood on the goal line there.”

The Islanders outshot the Canadiens 11-5 in the third period and 36-28 overall but could not come all the way back from a 3-1 first-period deficit.

In the first, Nelson’s first goal tied the score 1-1 with 8:03 left. But his score had not even been announced when left winger Tomas Fleischmann’s goal gave the Canadiens the lead for good just 35 seconds later.

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu scored with 1:53 left in the period to cap the Canadiens’ second three-goal period against the Islanders this season. Montreal also scored three goals in the third period of a 4-1 win on Nov. 5 at the Bell Centre.

The fast start was essential for the Canadiens, who fell behind 3-0 in each of their previous two games and were playing the second game of a back-to-back set Friday. Montreal lost to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at home on Thursday.

“When you play back-to-back games -- when you (get) to the third period, the energy level won’t be the same,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said. “It was crucial for us to get such a great start and we capitalized on our chances.”

The flurry chased Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak, who was replaced by Thomas Greiss to start the second period. It was only the third time that Halak has been pulled in 69 starts with the Islanders and the first time it happened before the third period.

“I told him after the first we had to get a little bit of a spark from our team,” Capuano said. “It wasn’t all Jaro. You’re going to have games like that where maybe you’re not feeling it.”

Greiss had 15 saves and Halak recorded eight saves.

While the Islanders had some goaltending issues Friday, stability returned to the net for the Canadiens. Price, who missed the previous nine games with a lower body injury, collected 33 saves and stopped the Islanders’ final six shots before right winger Brendan Gallagher iced the game for Montreal by scoring an empty-netter with 19 seconds remaining.

“That first period, your timing might be off, you’re trying to catch up,” Price said. “I thought by the third period, things started to slow down again.”

With the win, the Canadiens (15-4-2) moved ahead of the idle New York Rangers for first place in the Eastern Conference and tied the idle Dallas Stars for the most points in the league.

Defenseman Travis Hamonic, playing his first game sine his request to be traded to a team closer to his Manitoba home was made public scored 39 seconds into the second period for the Islanders (10-7-3), who had a two-game winning streak snapped and have lost seven of 11 (4-5-2).

NOTES: The Islanders scratched LW Taylor Beck, G Jean-Francois Berube and D Adam Peluch. ... Islanders D Thomas Hickey, who hasn’t played since suffering a left leg injury on Oct. 24, skated with the extra players during morning skate. ... The Canadiens scratched C Torrey Mitchell (lower body) and D Jarred Tinordi. ... With G Carey Price back, the Canadiens sent G Dustin Tokarski to St. James of the AHL. ... The Canadiens and Islanders complete the season series on Sunday in Montreal. It’s the first time since 1975-76 that the two teams completed the season series before Jan. 1.