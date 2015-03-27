Pavelec stops 39 shots as Jets dump Canadiens

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Ondrej Pavelec was just happy to survive a first-period onslaught in the Winnipeg Jets’ 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The score line may not reflect it, but the Jets goalie was under siege in the first 20 minutes. However, as he did in his previous five starts, the reigning NHL Player of the Week was on point for each of Montreal’s 20 shots in the opening frame.

“Of course, it wasn’t the first period we wanted, but we survived,” said Pavelec, who finished with 39 saves. “We scored the first goal, it was huge for us, and then every period we got better and better. We found a way to beat one of the best teams in the NHL right now, so I think that we should feel pretty good about ourselves.”

Despite the heroics, Pavelec deferred to his team when recalling the game.

“I‘m happy I can help the team to get the win, and that’s all that matters right now,” he said. “So, really, I don’t want to talk about myself. It’s a team sport, and we find a way.”

The Jets (39-24-12) certainly found a way, with five different players contributing goals. Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien, centers Mark Scheifele and Jim Slater, right winger Blake Wheeler and left winger Adam Lowry all managed to bulge the twine behind Montreal goalie Dustin Tokarski, who made 17 saves in a losing effort.

The Canadiens (46-21-8) received goals from defenseman Andrei Markov and Brendan Gallagher.

Pavelec registered his sixth straight win in a outing that left his counterpart in awe.

“You guys saw it,” Tokarski said. “It’s a pretty epic performance by him.”

Pavelec had to be sharp through the first 10 minutes.

“We should have more that period,” said center Tomas Plekanec, the Canadiens’ alternate captain. “I like the way we played in the second period, we kept on putting pressure on net, we had some very good scoring chances.”

Despite the Canadiens’ efforts, the Jets were the team to strike first. At 12:33 of the opening period, Byfuglien unleashed a missile from the top of the circle that trickled over the goal line behind Tokarski. Byfuglien’s 16th of the season came on the Jets’ fifth shot of the game.

Winnipeg added to its lead with 6:05 gone in the second period. Montreal produced a rare defensive breakdown, allowing for defenseman Tyler Myers to pick up the puck. Myers found Scheifele wide open in front of the net for his 14th of the season.

The Canadiens cut the deficit in half 41 seconds later when Markov hit a floater from the point that fooled Pavelec.

The Jets had the answer 2 1/2 minutes later as right winger Lee Stempniak found Slater at the side of the net for his third of the season. The goal was reviewed as the puck went off Slater’s skate and in, but it was judged to be good. Slater recorded his third of the season and gave the Jets markers on back-to-back shots.

“We put some big goals on board at the right time. It was big,” Slater said. “Coming back after they scored to get that next one was huge for us. We were just rolling.”

Wheeler put the Jets up by three after burying a cross-ice feed from Scheifele. The goal was Wheeler’s 24th, tying him for the team lead with left winger Andrew Ladd and injured center Bryan Little.

Gallagher’s 23rd pulled the Canadiens within 4-2 with under 10 minutes left in the third, but Lowry answered almost immediately with his 10th of the season to restore the Jets’ three-goal cushion.

“It wasn’t like we were discouraged or anything, we knew we were playing a team that was going work hard and going to make it tough in front,” Gallagher said. “We were able to create some scoring chances, but there’s a difference between creating them and putting them in.”

The Canadiens finished 0-for-4 on the power play.

“The power play has to be better, it could have changed the course of this night,” Gallagher said. “We had enough power plays to take advantage and capitalize, and we felt our game plan was fine. We just didn’t execute it.”

NOTES: The Jets continue to be without the services of C Bryan Little (upper body) and C Mathieu Perreault (lower body). Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien returned after a nine-game layoff caused by an upper-body injury. ... Montreal D Tom Gilbert (upper body) missed his second game. ... RW Drew Stafford extended his point streak to eight games after recording an assist. He has four goals and six assists in that time and owns the longest active streak in the NHL at the moment. ... Winnipeg G Ondrej Pavelec was selected the NHL’s first star for last week, when he posted three wins in three starts, including a 28-save shutout. ... Montreal RW Brendan Gallagher played in his 200th NHL game. ... The Canadiens reached the 100-point plateau for the 18th time in team history on March 24. It is the first time Montreal hit that level in back-to-back seasons since 1987-88 and 1988-89.