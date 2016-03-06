Scheifele’s hat trick lifts Jets past Canadiens

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Mark Scheifele couldn’t have imagined a bigger stage and a better outcome for him to record his first NHL hat trick.

The Winnipeg Jets third-year center scored his trio of goals during a nationally televised game in a 4-2 victory over the storied Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

”It’s unbelievable,“ Scheifele said. ”It’s just something that you dream about.

“Scoring a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens on Hockey Night in Canada, it’s kind of one of those things that you dream of as a kid so I‘m definitely pretty jacked up right now.”

The victory halted Winnipeg’s six-game losing skid at home, and it had also lost nine of its previous 10 games at MTS Centre.

Jets rookie Andrew Copp recorded his third goal of the season for Winnipeg (27-32-5).

“The fans stick with us through everything so it’s nice to give them a win to go home to tonight,” Copp said.

Alex Galchenyuk scored twice for a career-high 21 goals for the Canadiens (30-30-6). Max Pacioretty had a pair of assists for Montreal, which went 0-3-1 on a four-game road trip.

Canadiens coach Michel Therrien praised Galchenyuk, who had been moved from the wing to center a line with left winger Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher.

“(Galchenyuk) attacked with a lot of speed, even on the defensive side,” Therrien said. “He was confident at the right (places).”

Gallagher left in the first period with a lower-body injury. There was no update after the game.

Ondrej Pavelec made 26 saves for the Jets, while Mike Condon stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced for the Habs.

Scheifele’s third goal was an empty-netter with 29 seconds left in the game. He now has a team-leading and career-high 20 goals for Winnipeg.

He admitted being a little nervous he might not get to the puck for his third goal while racing Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban.

”I was a little skeptical,“ Scheifele said. ”I thought I had a good head of steam going in and (Subban) kind of took a good route.

”At first I thought he might of got to it. It was depending on the bounce. I just kind of tried to get inside positioning on him and I think he was definitely pretty tired.

“He probably played the last four minutes of that game so I think I had a little bit of an edge over him.”

Scheifele, 22, now has 13 points in his last eight games, including eight goals.

The teams were tied 1-1 going into the third period when Winnipeg got a turnover in Montreal’s end.

Ben Chiarot got the puck at the point and fired a shot Copp deflected past Condon at 5:57.

Copp now has two goals in his past three games, after going 45 games without one until last Tuesday’s marker in a 3-2 loss to Florida.

And the reason for that?

”I think it’s confidence,“ Copp said. ”Confidence with the puck, and stuff starts to go in as soon as you’re on the puck and you’re doing all the right things when you’re away from it, too.

“Happy to contribute in any way I can. Tonight it was on the scoreboard.”

Montreal evened it up 2-2 at 9:44 after Galchenyuk tipped a long shot by Greg Pateryn and the puck went between Pavelec’s pads.

Scheifele made it 3-2 at 13:01 with a redirection of a Drew Stafford shot.

He began his big night with an unassisted goal at 4:10 of the second, capitalizing on a turnover by Subban.

Subban lost control of the puck just inside the blue line, Scheifele picked it up, went in alone on Condon and put a backhand shot by him.

The lead was short-lived due to a slick pass by Pacioretty.

At the side of Winnipeg’s net with his back to the play, Pacioretty passed the puck through his legs to Galchenyuk in front of the crease and he beat Pavelec at 5:23.

”We played well together tonight,“ Pacioretty said of Galchenyuk. ”He’s talented and he holds onto the puck, and that’s a compliment to him.

“He always wants the puck and when guys are like that they’re easy to play with - just try to create some time and space for him, work some give-and-goes and we had some success tonight.”

NOTES: Jets rookie LW Nikolaj Ehlers was a scratch after a shot hit his visor in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday. Ehlers’ visor broke and he suffered cuts around an eye and blood in the chamber of an eye. He has been playing on the Jets’ top line and is out indefinitely. ... Jets RW Anthony Peluso (upper body) will miss three to four weeks after crashing into the net in the same game. D Jacob Trouba suffered an upper-body injury and is also out. ... Jets RW JC Lipon and D Josh Morrissey were recalled from the AHL Manitoba Moose. Morrissey made his NHL debut. ... Montreal had a season-low 15 shots on goal in a 3-2 loss to Los Angeles on Thursday. ... Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec and Jets G Ondrej Pavelec are from Kladno, Czech Republic.