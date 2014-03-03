Preview: Canadiens at Kings

The Montreal Canadiens look to extend their point streak to seven contests as they begin a four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Montreal improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games with a 4-3 overtime triumph over visiting Toronto on Saturday. Max Pacioretty completed his eighth multi-goal performance of the season - and second against the Maple Leafs - by netting his second of the night during a power play at 3:28 of the extra session.

Los Angeles seeks its fifth consecutive victory after skating to a 3-1 home triumph over Carolina on Saturday. Defenseman Alec Martinez snapped a tie with a power-play goal midway through the third period as the Kings improved to 3-0-0 since returning from the Olympic break. Los Angeles routed the Canadiens in Montreal on Dec. 10 as Martinez, Tyler Toffoli and Anze Kopitar each recorded a goal and an assist while Martin Jones made 31 saves in a 6-0 victory.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS (Montreal), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (34-21-7): Montreal hopes to have Carey Price back from a lower-body injury he aggravated while leading Canada to the gold medal at the Sochi Winter Games. Peter Budaj has gone 2-0-1 in Price’s absence, making three straight starts for the first time since April 4-7, 2012. Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban scored a goal and set up another Saturday, increasing his career-best totals to 32 assists and 41 points.

ABOUT THE KINGS (34-22-6): Mike Richards ended his 12-game goal-scoring drought Saturday with just his second tally since Nov. 25 - a span of 37 contests. The veteran center needs three goals to surpass his career-low total of 10 from 2006-07 while with Philadelphia. Jonathan Quick has faced 25 shots in each of his last three outings, allowing a total of two goals while also posting his fourth shutout of the season.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens have earned at least one point in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2).

2. Los Angeles has allowed more than one goal just once during its winning streak.

3. Pacioretty is four goals away from tying his career high of 33 set in 2011-12.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Kings 2