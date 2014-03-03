Preview: Canadiens at Kings

The Montreal Canadiens look to extend their point streak to seven contests as they begin a four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Montreal improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games with a 4-3 overtime triumph over visiting Toronto on Saturday. Max Pacioretty completed his eighth multi-goal performance of the season - and second against the Maple Leafs - by netting his second of the night during a power play at 3:28 of the extra session.
Los Angeles seeks its fifth consecutive victory after skating to a 3-1 home triumph over Carolina on Saturday. Defenseman Alec Martinez snapped a tie with a power-play goal midway through the third period as the Kings improved to 3-0-0 since returning from the Olympic break. Los Angeles routed the Canadiens in Montreal on Dec. 10 as Martinez, Tyler Toffoli and Anze Kopitar each recorded a goal and an assist while Martin Jones made 31 saves in a 6-0 victory.
TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS (Montreal), FSN West (Los Angeles)
ABOUT THE CANADIENS (34-21-7): Montreal hopes to have Carey Price back from a lower-body injury he aggravated while leading Canada to the gold medal at the Sochi Winter Games. Peter Budaj has gone 2-0-1 in Price’s absence, making three straight starts for the first time since April 4-7, 2012. Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban scored a goal and set up another Saturday, increasing his career-best totals to 32 assists and 41 points.
ABOUT THE KINGS (34-22-6): Mike Richards ended his 12-game goal-scoring drought Saturday with just his second tally since Nov. 25 - a span of 37 contests. The veteran center needs three goals to surpass his career-low total of 10 from 2006-07 while with Philadelphia. Jonathan Quick has faced 25 shots in each of his last three outings, allowing a total of two goals while also posting his fourth shutout of the season.
1. The Canadiens have earned at least one point in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2).
2. Los Angeles has allowed more than one goal just once during its winning streak.
3. Pacioretty is four goals away from tying his career high of 33 set in 2011-12.
PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Kings 2