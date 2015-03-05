Preview: Canadiens at Kings

The Montreal Canadiens hope to avoid going 0-for-California when they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Eastern Conference-leading Montreal was blanked by San Jose on Monday in the opener of its four-game road trip and came within 1:41 of a second straight shutout loss in Anaheim two nights later. Alex Galchenyuk scored a late power-play goal against the Ducks as the Canadiens remained two points ahead of both the New York Islanders and Rangers in the conference and three in front of Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division.

Los Angeles is attempting to claw its way into a playoff spot as it is even in points with Calgary for third place in the Pacific Division but has two fewer regulation/overtime victories. The Kings, who also are three points behind Minnesota for the second wild card in the West, snapped their three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 5-2 triumph at Edmonton. Anze Kopitar and Trevor Lewis each recorded a goal and two assists as Los Angeles posted its fifth win in seven road games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN East, RDS (Montreal), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (41-18-5): Torrey Mitchell and Brian Flynn made their debuts for Montreal on Wednesday after being acquired from Buffalo in separate deals prior to Monday’s trade deadline. Mitchell registered two shots on goal and Flynn won 7-of-10 faceoffs while both posted minus-2 ratings. Veterans PA Parenteau and Manny Malhotra were scratched to make room in the lineup for the newcomers.

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-21-12): Los Angeles is beginning a stretch during which it plays five of its next eight games at Staples Center. The Kings own one of the best home records in the league at 20-7-6 and have earned at least one point in seven of their last eight contests in their own building (5-1-2). Jeff Carter may be heating up again as he has netted three goals in his last two games after being kept off the scoresheet for three contests following a six-game point streak (four goals, six assists).

OVERTIME

1. Kopitar’s goal on Tuesday was just his second in 18 contests.

2. Montreal LW Max Pacioretty has registered at least one shot on goal in each of his 64 games this season.

3. The Canadiens won the first meeting of the season on Dec. 12, when Jiri Sekac scored twice in a 6-2 home victory that saw 13 of Montreal’s 18 skaters notch at least one point.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Kings 3