Preview: Canadiens at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings kick off a five-game homestand when they meet the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and must put Sunday’s 4-2 loss in Anaheim behind them while not looking ahead to Saturday afternoon’s meeting with their red-hot Pacific Division rival. Los Angeles owned a 15-point lead on Jan. 2 as it bids for its first division title since capturing the Smythe Division crown in 1990-91 but has seen the Ducks draw even with 20 games remaining.

The Kings are 4-3-1 in their last eight games despite not scoring more than two goals during that span, which coincides with power forward Milan Lucic’s pointless streak - his longest drought since a 19-game slump during his rookie season with Boston in 2007-08. Los Angeles acquired Kris Versteeg (11 goals, 33 points in 63 games this season) from Carolina on Sunday and the gritty forward, who won two Stanley Cups with Chicago, could provide an offensive spark. ”I think he gives us some depth and the ability to finish and play all positions for us,‘’ Kings coach Darryl Sutter told reporters. Montreal fell to 0-1-1 on its four-game road trip with a 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim on Wednesday and trails Pittsburgh by six points for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (30-28-6): Alex Galchenyuk has scored five of his 19 goals in his last four games after netting two Wednesday and is one shy of matching his career high set last season. Defenseman Morgan Ellis made his NHL debut versus Anaheim and recorded two shots in 10:31 of ice time while his boarding penalty led to a power-play goal. Stefan Matteau played his first game in a Montreal sweater after being acquired from New Jersey prior to Monday’s trade deadline and was minus-1 in 8:39.

ABOUT THE KINGS (37-21-4): Versteeg is expected to be a top-nine forward and a solid replacement down the stretch for Marian Gaborik (knee), who could return near the end of the regular season. Lucic isn’t the only one slumping as Tyler Toffoli (team-best 24 goals) has scored once in his last 11 games and Jeff Carter (15 goals) continues to have an off-year after averaging 27 tallies in the last three seasons and is two shy of 300. Defenseman Rob Scuderi, who won the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2014, has notched an assist and is plus-1 in two games since being re-acquired from Chicago on Friday.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings are in a stretch where they play eight of nine at home.

2. Montreal is 15-for-16 on the penalty kill in its last six games.

3. Los Angeles won the first meeting of the two-game season series 3-0 on Dec. 17 behind 45 saves by Jonathan Quick.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Canadiens 2