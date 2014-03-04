Kings 2, Canadiens 1: Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal at 4:14 of the third period to snap a tie as host Los Angeles extended its winning streak to five games.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin also tallied as the Kings improved to 4-0-0 since returning from the Olympic break. Jonathan Quick turned aside 17 shots for Los Angeles, which outscored Montreal 8-1 in sweeping the two-game season series.

Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who had their six-game point streak snapped. Peter Budaj finished with 20 saves in his fourth consecutive start as Montreal suffered its second regulation loss in 11 contests (7-2-2).

Los Angeles took an early lead as Muzzin beat Budaj with a wrist shot from the top of the slot 1:54 into the contest. Montreal drew even thanks to a fortunate bounce as the rebound of Subban’s shot from along the right-wing boards caromed off Jarret Stoll’s skate and past Quick with 5:15 left in the first period.

The Kings cashed in on Ryan White’s holding penalty early in the second to move back ahead. Anze Kopitar made a backhand pass from the slot to Carter, who whipped the puck past Budaj from the bottom of the left faceoff circle for his 22nd tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Montreal G Carey Price was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, but the Olympic gold medal-winning netminder can be activated as early as Tuesday. ... The Kings have allowed fewer than two goals four times during their winning streak. ... Quick has 168 career victories, three behind Rogie Vachon for first place on the franchise list.