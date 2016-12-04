Pacioretty scores twice, Canadiens top Kings in shootout

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings figured in a game where they scored four goals on goaltender Carey Price, they would walk out of Staples Center with an easy victory. The Montreal Canadiens' skilled lineup had a different idea and provided the production to give Price another victory.

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and an assist and Alexander Radulov registered a goal and two assists as Montreal defeated the Kings 5-4 in a shootout on Sunday.

Paul Byron scored the decisive goal in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Canadiens their first shootout win of the season.

Montreal (17-6-2) halted a two-game losing streak and swept the two game season series against Los Angeles. The victory extended the Canadiens' Atlantic Division lead over the Ottawa Senators to four points.

Los Angeles (13-10-2) has dropped two of its last three games after a five-game winning streak.

Pacioretty and Radulov were placed on the same line by coach Michel Therrien and were a constant threat even after their center Alex Galchenyuk left with an injury following a collision with Kings center Anze Kopitar. Therrien did not have a further update on the injury.

"Radulov had a hell of a game for us," Therrien said. "He was strong on the puck all game and Max is a leader for us, he had a solid game."

Related Coverage Preview: Canadiens at Kings

Radulov stressed the importance of the victory after the Canadiens suffered consecutive 2-1 losses in San Jose and Anaheim.

"It was huge," Radulov said. "We can't leave Carey by himself battling them."

Kings coach Darryl Sutter explained why Montreal has been successful this season, scoring eight goals in two games against his defensive-minded team.

"They are a very skilled team," Sutter said. "The better teams in the league have 30- and 20-goal scorers on their second and third lines, they have that depth."

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty echoed his coach's thoughts about the defeat.

"We pride ourselves on a hard-checking game, good defensively," Doughty said. "We try at the most to give up two goals a game, and that's why we lost tonight."

Montreal tied the game at 4 on Andrew Shaw's sixth goal of the season at 2:03 of the third period. Shaw converted a rebound of a David Desharnais.

Los Angeles took its third lead of the second period at 4-3 on Trevor Lewis' fourth goal of the season at 17:41. Lewis took a lead pass from Kopitar and beat Price with a backhand shot.

The Canadiens tied the score at 3 on Radulov's power-play goal, his fifth goal of the season at 11:50 of the second period.

Radulov carried the puck inside the zone to backhand a shot through a maze of players that eluded Peter Budaj. Pacioretty picked up his third point of the game with the primary assist.

The Kings took a 3-2 lead on Doughty's fourth goal on the season on the power play at 10:23 of the second period. Doughty ripped a wrist shot past Price after taking a feed from Jeff Carter.

Pacioretty scored a power-play goal, his second of the game and seventh of the season, to tie it at 2 at 5:12 of the second period. His shot appeared to deflect off a Kings defenseman and underneath Budaj. Andrei Markov registered his second assist of the game and Desharnais drew the secondary assist.

Los Angeles scored two goals inside the first four minutes of the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

The fourth line had an extended possession in the Montreal zone and Nick Shore deposited a rebound of a Kyle Clifford shot for his first goal of the season at 3:10.

Carter's 11th goal of the season on the power play at 0:57 of the second period off a Doughty cross-ice feed tied the score 1-1.

Montreal took a 1-0 lead on Pacioretty's sixth goal at 2:30 of the first period. Markov found Pacioretty alone to the left of Budaj for a wrist shot.

NOTES: Montreal did not dress D Zach Redmond and LW Daniel Carr. ... Canadiens C Alex Galchenyuk appeared in his 300th NHL game. ... Montreal concludes its five-game road trip in St. Louis on Tuesday. ... The Kings placed Teddy Purcell on waivers Saturday. He appeared in 12 games, registering no goals and two assists in 12 games. Purcell signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract as a unrestricted free agent in the offseason. If Purcell goes unclaimed, he will likely report to the Kings' Ontario, Calif., AHL affiliate. C Andy Andreoff was activated to fill Purcell's roster spot. ... Los Angeles scratched RW Devin Setoguchi, D Tom Gilbert and Andreoff. ... The Kings continue a three-game homestand against Carolina on Wednesday, their sixth home game in seven dates. After next Saturday's matchup against Ottawa, they play nine consecutive road games, not returning home until New Year's Eve to play Vancouver.