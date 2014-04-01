Preview: Canadiens at Lightning

The Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday in a battle of red-hot teams that are likely to meet in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Montreal has won eight of its last nine and leads the Lightning by two points for second place in the Atlantic Division, although the Canadiens have played one more game. Tampa Bay is 7-1-4 in its last 12 games and has won two of three against Montreal this season with each contest spanning past regulation.

Tampa Bay’s Valtteri Filppula looks to extend a 12-game point streak and captain Steven Stamkos boasts nine goals in 13 contests since returning from a broken leg. Max Pacioretty has taken the lead for Montreal with five goals in five games. “We’re in playoff mode,” Pacioretty told the Montreal Gazette. “We understand how important these games are, not just in the standings, but to build up our confidence and to build some momentum.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RDS and TSN-Habs (Montreal), FSN Florida (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (43-26-7): Pacioretty is having a career season with a team-best 35 goals and Thomas Vanek has paid big dividends after being acquired from the New York Islanders at the trade deadline. Vanek, who has 25 goals in 35 games against Tampa Bay, has registered 11 points and a plus-6 rating in 12 outings in a Canadiens sweater. Defenseman P.K. Subban has 53 points, one behind Pacioretty for the team lead, and David Desharnais owns 49 after recording only one in his first 19 contests

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (41-25-9): Tampa Bay saw an 11-game point streak end in a 3-2 loss at Detroit on Sunday, but the Lightning will play their next six games at home where they are 21-8-6. Stamkos has 23 goals in his 30 games this season, only two behind Filppula for the team lead among active players and one ahead of rookie Tyler Johnson. Ben Bishop has allowed 31 goals while starting 11 of the last 12 games, but has posted a franchise-record 36 victories – one off the league lead – and owns a .926 save percentage overall.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning won in a shootout and in overtime at Montreal earlier this season and the Canadiens won at Tampa Bay in the bonus format - none with Stamkos in the lineup.

2. Montreal G Carey Price has won nine of his last 10 decisions, sporting a .933 save percentage in that stretch.

3. Tampa Bay D Sami Salo had a goal Sunday to move within one of 100 in his career.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Canadiens 2