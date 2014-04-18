Preview: Canadiens at Lightning

The lights appeared a bit too bright for the youthful Tampa Bay Lightning in their playoff opener, but they look to rebound when they host the Montreal Canadiens in Friday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. The Lightning were badly outplayed, generating few shots and giving up too many solid scoring chances, but still managed to push the game into overtime before losing 5-4. “Bad news is, we lost the game. Good news is, one game doesn’t win the series,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We get to come back and regroup.”

Montreal dominated Game 1 and swarmed the Lightning for long stretches but had to overcome a shaky performance by goaltender Carey Price before prevailing on Dale Weise’s goal with less than two minutes left in the first overtime. The Canadiens scored one goal in each of the four regular-season meetings between the teams, so the offensive eruption was nearly as much of a surprise as Weise playing the hero. “I can’t remember the last time I scored an overtime goal, but this has to be the biggest goal of my career,” said Weise, who has 11 goals in 163 games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CNBC, CBC, RDS (Montreal), FSN Florida (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: While few may have expected Weise to score the decisive tally in Game 1, it came as no surprise that Daniel Briere assisted on the goal - his 110th point in 109 career postseason games. In his first season with Montreal after his contract was bought out by the Philadelphia Flyers, Briere has been relegated to fourth-line duty but again showed his propensity for coming through in the clutch. “I really liked the play of our line,” Briere said. “Talking to ourselves before the game, we wanted to bring energy to our team. I believe we were able to do that. Personally I felt like I had a lot of jump and probably could’ve scored a few goals before that overtime.”

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING: Tampa Bay suffered a blow in the series opener when rookie and leading scorer Ondrej Palat exited the game with an upper-body injury, the same ailment that sidelined him for the regular-season finale. Palat, who had 23 goals and 36 assists, missed practice Thursday and will be a game-time decision, according to Cooper. One plus for the Lightning was the play of replacement Alex Killorn, who scored in the third period before setting up captain Steven Stamkos’ tying tally. Starting netminder Ben Bishop, who missed the final three games of the season, practiced in a limited duty Thursday but Cooper said: “I don’t think we’ll be seeing Bishop anytime soon.”

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens are 0-for-25 on the power play over the past nine games and have failed to convert on 16 chances in five meetings with Tampa Bay this season.

2. Stamkos had his second two-goal playoff contest and has scored eight times in 19 playoff games.

3. Canadiens G Carey Price allowed four goals on 16 shots in regulation in Game 1, but stopped all nine shots in OT.

PREDICTION: Lighting 3, Canadiens 2