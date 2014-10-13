Preview: Canadiens at Lightning

The Montreal Canadiens are off to their best start since 2005-06 with three straight victories despite failing to enter a third period with a lead or recording a power-play goal. The Canadiens look to make things easier on themselves and extend their win streak when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. The Lightning, who were swept in the first round of the playoffs by Montreal in April, have managed only one even-strength goal while splitting a pair of extra-time contests.

Defenseman Victor Hedman registered a goal in each game for Tampa Bay, which has gone 4-for-10 on the power play without a tally from captain Steven Stamkos. The Canadiens trailed in all three games and won the last two in shootouts, including a three-goal rally in the third period to defeat Philadelphia on Saturday. “Playing catch-up is rolling the dice every night,” Montreal goalie Carey Price told reporters. “We definitely want to work on our starts.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RDS and CITYM (Montreal), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (3-0-0): Tomas Plekanec is off to a strong start with four goals and one assist while playing a lot with 20-year-old Alex Galchenyuk (one goal, two assists). Defenseman P.K. Subban, the 2013 Norris Trophy winner, has been active with a team-high 12 shots (one goal) despite Montreal going 0-for-10 in man-advantage situations. Defenseman Alexei Emelin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury after missing Saturday’s game when he was replaced by former first-round pick Jarred Tinordi.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (1-0-1): Goalie Ben Bishop is 5-1-2 with a 1.49 goals-against average in his career against Montreal, but was out with an injury during the playoffs last season. Tampa Bay has recorded 72 shots on goal – 18 in the second period Saturday without extending a 1-0 lead - before losing 3-2 in a shootout to Ottawa. Ryan Callahan moved to the top line with Stamkos and Ondrej Palat on Saturday while Tyler Johnson played with Alex Killorn and Valtteri Filppula, who has three assists in two games.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning went 3-0-1 against Montreal in the regular season during 2013-14, allowing only four goals combined.

2. Montreal D Andrei Markov leads the team in average ice time at 26:54 – 19 seconds more than Subban.

3. Tampa Bay D Radko Gudas leads the team in hits (11) and blocks (five).

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Canadiens 2