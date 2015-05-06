Preview: Rangers at Canadiens

The New York Rangers have permitted two goals or fewer seven times in eight postseason games, but they are staring at a 2-1 series deficit as they get set to visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. The Capitals rode a 30-save performance by Braden Holtby to a 1-0 victory over New York on Monday.

“Some days they go well. Some days they don‘t. I was just trying to do my part,” Holtby said after recording his second career postseason shutout, which came on the two-year anniversary of his first blanking - also against the Rangers. New York has played 10 consecutive one-goal postseason games dating to last year, the longest such streak in league history. The Rangers were the third-highest scoring team in the NHL en route to the Presidents’ Trophy, but they have managed only four goals in the first three games against Washington. “We’re generating chances,“ forward Martin St. Louis said. ”It’s never as bad as it looks. ... We’re a confident bunch.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA2

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Rick Nash pumped in a career-high 42 goals during the regular season to finish third in the league, but the left wing has tallied only once in eight postseason contests, with that coming in Game 2 of the first-round series versus Pittsburgh. Nash had more than his share of chances Monday, unloading 15 attempts and seven actual shots on goal - both game highs, but remains stuck on four tallies in 33 games with New York over the last two postseasons. “It’s a matter of will and wanting it more,” Nash said. “When you get to the second round and you get to playoff hockey, these are the games that are tight. The big goals win games, and we’ve got to make sure we work for ours.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS: Holtby allowed 12 goals while going 1-3-0 against the Rangers in the regular season, but he has turned aside 93-of-97 shots in the series and was immense late in Game 3. “In my tenure, it’s probably the best goaltending I’ve played in front of,“ veteran forward Brooks Laich said. ”And it’s really enjoyable when you have a guy back there that’s really calm, just locks it down. It really has a trickle effect to your hockey team.” Jay Beagle scored the lone tally in Monday’s win - his first of the playoffs - and was the primary reason why Washington had a dominating 40-18 advantage in faceoffs, winning 10-of-12 draws to boost his league-high percentage to 67.5.

OVERTIME

1. The Capitals have won their last four home playoff games.

2. Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist has not lost consecutive starts since Jan. 27 and 29.

3. Washington has killed off 21-of-22 penalties in the postseason.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Capitals 1