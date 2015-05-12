Preview: Canadiens at Lightning

Only four teams in NHL history have blown a 3-0 lead and gone on to lose a seven-game series, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are attempting to avoid being the fifth as they prepare to host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday for Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. The Lightning have failed on two chances to close out the Canadiens, getting blown out at home 6-2 in Game 4 before dropping a 2-1 decision in Montreal on Saturday.

“Right now, there’s no Game 7 in our plans,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We want to knock this team out in Game 6 at home.” The Canadiens halted an eight-game losing streak to the Lightning with the Game 4 romp, a much-needed offensive eruption after scoring only 12 times versus Tampa Bay in the previous eight meetings. “For sure, there is more pressure on them,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “We’ve been there. And the longer it goes, the more they will feel that pressure.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Forwards Devante Smith-Pelly and PA Parenteau each scored their first goals of the posteason - the latter notching the deciding tally with just over four minutes to play in the third period of Game 5 to bring the series back to Tampa Bay. “It was a huge goal for myself, for the team, for everyone who watches the Canadiens. It pretty much saved the season,” Parenteau said. ”It was a great moment, but we know we only have half the job done.” This marks the first time in the Canadiens’ proud history they have forced a Game 6 after trailing a postseason series 3-0.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING: One positive in Saturday’s loss was a goal by captain Steven Stamkos - just his second of the postseason after he failed to register a shot in either of the previous two contests. “For whatever reason, we haven’t gotten angry until now. But it’s time,” said forward Tyler Johnson, who leads all scorers with eight goals this postseason. “We have to have fire. Montreal has a lot of guys with that fire right now. Game 5, I thought we played a little bit better; it was something that we wanted.” The Lightning did not have a power-play opportunity in Game 5 after going 5-for-14 in the previous three contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens have dominated play the last three games, with a 100-68 advantage in shots on goal.

2. Lightning G Ben Bishop has not lost three straight starts since Dec. 6-13.

3. Canadiens G Carey Price has permitted five goals in the last three games after being torched for 16 in five regular-season matchups.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2