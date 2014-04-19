Canadiens head home with 2-0 series lead on Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has seen this movie before. It’s up to his team to avoid another sequel.

Third-seeded in the Atlantic Division playoffs, Montreal used two goals from right winger Rene Bourque and a smothering neutral zone defense to down the second-seeded Lightning 4-1 on Friday and take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Tampa Bay held a 3-0-1 series advantage over Montreal in the regular season and won in five of its last six Game 2 situations, but none of that matters now. Tampa Bay faces a near must-win situation Sunday at the Bell Centre. The next two games will be played in Montreal, which would figure to excite the Canadiens, if not for the fact they have blown two 2-0 series leads the past decade in which they won the first two games on the road.

“I remember three years ago playing Boston,” said Subban, who registered two assists Friday. “We take two games on the road and they won three straight and took the series. It’s great to feel good about two, but we have two games left we have to win.”

Montreal’s defense was especially oppressive and unrelenting after it took a 2-0 lead in the second period. The Canadiens turned two neutral zone turnovers into back-breaking third-period scores to finish it.

Related Coverage Preview: Canadiens at Lightning

“(We were) suffocating the middle of the ice and making it tough for them to come through,” Subban said. “I know as a defenseman who likes to skate the puck, it’s tough every time you look up the ice and you’re looking at three forwards and two defenseman.”

Lightning center Steven Stamkos, who paced Tampa Bay with two goals in a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 1, said Tampa Bay’s woes had more to do with his team’s execution and effort level than any Montreal scheme.

“When we’re successful, we’re getting speed in the neutral zone. We’re getting pucks in deep,” he said after going scoreless on four shots. “Lesson learned, hopefully.”

And message conveyed. The Lightning held a closed-door team meeting after the game.

“We’ve played 82 games and 14 teams aren’t playing any longer,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We worked hard to get home ice and now it’s taken away from us. We’ve got a good group of leadership in there. When you have a team that cares, they take it upon themselves.”

Lightning goaltender Anders Lindback made 20 saves, but was let down by a defense that was highly culpable in Game 1. Foreboding for the Lightning was a standout 26-save effort from Montreal goaltender Carey Price.

After a scoreless first period, Montreal took a 1-0 lead when center David Desharnais scored six seconds into their second power play just three minutes into the period. After winning a face off, Desharnais found himself alone in front of the net and redirected a deep pass from Subban over Lindback’s shoulder. Subban earned his first assist of the playoffs on Desharnais first goal of the postseason. Tampa Bay had killed off all 17 of Montreal’s previous 17 power plays this season.

Montreal surged after a successful penalty kill and took a 2-0 lead with 9:25 left in the second period on right winger Rene Bourque’s first goal of the postseason. Bourque recovered a deep pass from left winger Thomas Vanek that Lightning right winger Richard Panik failed to smother at the blue line, then bore into to poke in a goal. Subban earned another assist.

Right winger Brendan Gallagher made it 3-0 Montreal with nine minutes remaining in the game, wicking a back-hander past Lindback after Lightning defenseman Matt Carle blocked his initial shot.

Rookie goalie Kristers Gudlevskis replaced Lindback for the remainder of the game, and three minutes later allowed an unassisted goal to Bourque on a wraparound that made it 4-0.

Lightning right winger Teddy Purcell scored a power-play goal with 1:59 left to break up the shutout bid by Price.

Montreal blew 2-0 series leads on the road twice in the first round in the past decade, doing so against Boston (2010-11) and Carolina (2005-06). The Canadiens are aware of recent history, according to Price.

“That’s two so far,” Price said. “We’re certainly not taking anything for granted.”

NOTES: Rookie LW Ondrej Palat, who led the Lightning with 59 regular-season points, was scratched. He left early in the third period of the Game 1 loss to Montreal after knee-to-knee contact with D P.K. Subban but has what the team called an upper body injury. Palat missed the regular-season finale after absorbing a wicked open-ice hit from Columbus Blue Jackets D Jack Johnson in the previous game. RW Alex Killorn replaced Palat on the top line with LW Steven Stamkos and C Tyler Johnson. ... Injured Lightning starting G Ben Bishop skated in full gear on Thursday but is not expected back soon. Bishop injured his left arm falling onto the ice late in the regular season. ... Montreal LW Travis Moen (concussion) did not play. ... The Canadiens squandered a four-minute high-sticking double minor to Stamkos in the first period when they was whistled for having too many men on the ice just 52 seconds into the power play.