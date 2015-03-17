EditorsNote: Final update: Adds Oilers-Maple Leafs and Kings-Coyotes; will stand

NHL roundup: Lightning tie Habs for first place

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning jumped out to a 3-0 lead, then held on for nearly the entire third period, escaping with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at Amalie Arena.

Goalie Ben Bishop made 32 saves, helping the Lightning tie the Canadians for first place in the Atlantic Division with 93 points. However, Montreal has a game in hand.

Center Steven Stamkos scored twice for Tampa Bay, which also got goals from center Valtteri Filppula and defenseman Victor Hedman. Center Tomas Plekanec and right winger P.A. Parenteau scored for Montreal. Canadiens goalie Carey Price stopped 30 shots.

The Lightning have won all four meetings with the Canadiens this season, a stark contrast to last year, when Montreal eliminated the Lightning with a 4-0 sweep in the opening round of the playoffs.

Capitals 4, Sabres 3 (SO)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the lone goal in the shootout, leading Washington past Buffalo.

Kuznetsov, left winger Curtis Glencross and defenseman Mike Green scored in regulation for the Capitals. Goalie Braden Holtby made 30 saves.

Left winger Johan Larsson, center Cody Hodgson and center Tyler Ennis scored for the Sabres, who lost for the seventh game in a row. Goalie Anders Lindback made 34 saves.

Kings 1, Coyotes 0

LOS ANGELES -- Rookie center Andy Andreoff scored his first career goal, and goaltender Jonathan Quick earned his sixth shutout of the season, lifting Los Angeles to a shutout victory over Arizona before an announced crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center.

Andreoff scored with 1:05 remaining in the second period on an assist by center Jordan Nolan and defenseman Brayden McNabb. Andreoff, who was playing in place of injured center Jarret Stoll, fielded a pass from Nolan and squeezed a winner past Smith. It took Andreoff, a third-round pick (80th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, 15 games to produce his first goal.

Quick stopped all 25 shots he faced for the 37th shutout of his career, which is the most in Kings history.

The win allowed the Kings (34-22-13), who won for the third time in four games, to tie the third-place Calgary Flames with 81 points in the Pacific Division. They are one point back of the second-place Vancouver Canucks.

Oilers 4, Maple Leafs 1

EDMONTON, Alberta -- One good beating deserves another.

And with that, Edmonton avenged last month’s blowout loss to Toronto by pounding the Maple Leafs 4-1 in the rematch at Rexall Place.

Edmonton had it wrapped up in the first 11 minutes, rolling out to a 4-0 lead en route to handing the Leafs a 20th loss in their past 21 road games.

The Oilers (19-39-12) wasted no time in jumping on the Leafs, as left winger Benoit Pouliot scored on Edmonton’s first shot of the game just 53 seconds after the opening faceoff.

It was the league-leading 10th time this season that the Leafs gave up a goal on the first shot of the game.