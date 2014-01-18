Preview: Canadiens at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs seek a season-high fourth consecutive victory when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Toronto appeared on the verge of falling out of the playoff chase following a four-game skid during which it surrendered a total of 21 goals, but it has rebounded with three straight one-goal wins - two via shootout. The Maple Leafs, who have split their last 10 meetings with the Canadiens, are six points behind third-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division.

The Canadiens have played at a .500 pace since winning five in a row from Nov. 30-Dec. 7, going 8-7-2 in their last 17 games. “There’s so much parity in the conference, you look at the standings and it’s really tight,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “They’re all big games. For sure, we need consistency in the way we play.” The Canadiens, making the second stop on their four-game road trip, blew a three-goal lead in Ottawa on Thursday before rallying for a 5-4 overtime victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS, CBC, NHLN

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (27-16-5): Defenseman P.K. Subban was exuberant after his game-winning goal 23 seconds into overtime Thursday - a bit too exuberant in the eyes of some of the Ottawa players. “I don’t care. It’s the game of hockey, you’re not disrespecting anybody,” Subban said. “To be honest, that game’s over. I don’t really need to comment on it.” Carey Price made 40 saves in Thursday’s win - “I thought he was extraordinary,” Therrien said - and will take a 12-12-1 record and 2.67 goals-against average against Toronto into Saturday’s start.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (24-20-5): David Clarkson, who signed a seven-year, $37 million deal with Toronto in the offseason, was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury and is expected to be sidelined at least a week. Meanwhile, there are rumblings that slumping forward Nazem Kadri, who has only one goal in his last 16 games, could be moved in a trade. “There’s a lot of interest in Nazem Kadri,” general manager Dave Nonis said. “Would we be willing to trade him? Yes, we’d be willing to trade him. But there’s a big difference between willing to and trying to.”

OVERTIME

1. The Maple Leafs won in Montreal 4-3 in the season opener before losing on the road to the Canadiens 4-2 on Nov. 30.

2. Canadiens F Max Pacioretty has six goals and four assists in his last eight games.

3. Toronto also placed F Frazer McLaren on injured reserve Friday.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3