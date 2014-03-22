Preview: Canadiens at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Original Six-rival Montreal Canadiens conclude their five-game season series Saturday in Ontario. Each team has won two games, with the Canadiens taking a 4-3 overtime victory on March 1 in Montreal to even the series. The Maple Leafs trail the Canadiens by three points for third place in the Atlantic Division, making Saturday’s meeting about much more than bragging rights.

Toronto is on a three-game losing streak and has dropped four of its last five games since goaltender Jonathan Bernier suffered a groin injury. James Reimer has struggled in his place, posting a 3.41 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in March. Carey Price is expected in net for Montreal despite allowing at least three goals in each of his three starts since returning from an injury suffered during the Olympics.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS, NHL Network (US)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (38-26-7): Brandon Prust has been shut down for the remainder of the regular season due to an upper-body injury suffered on Tuesday, when he recorded two points. Thomas Vanek has four goals in his last two games and is finding chemistry on a line with Max Pacioretty and David Desharnais, both of whom have nine points this month. Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban leads the team with 49 points but has one assist in his last three contests.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (36-27-8): Bernier could return as early as Saturday, but his status will not be determined until the morning skate. Defenseman Paul Ranger is day-to-day but does not have a concussion after being hit from behind in Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay. Dave Bolland could make his long-awaited return from an ankle injury on Saturday, but is listed as questionable.

OVERTIME

1. Subban has five points in four games against Toronto this season.

2. The Maple Leafs are 22-12-1 at home.

3. Montreal plays its next seven games against each of its opponents in the Atlantic Division.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 4