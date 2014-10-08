Preview: Canadiens at Maple Leafs

A surprising run to the Eastern Conference final last season has only served to raise expectations for the Montreal Canadiens, who open the 2014-15 campaign with a visit to the archrival Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. The opposite holds true for the Maple Leafs, who are attempting to erase the memory of a stunning collapse that derailed their postseason hopes. “We’re back to square one now,” Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin said. “Even though we reached the conference final, it means nothing.”

Montreal rode an 11-3-1 finishing kick into the postseason and carried the momentum to playoff-series victories over Tampa Bay and Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston before succumbing to the New York Rangers. Conversely, the Maple Leafs staggered to the wire by dropping 12 of their last 14, but coach Randy Carlyle was quick to note: “I think there is one thing that makes people forget about all those things. It’s called winning.” Both clubs overhauled their roster with the Canadiens saying goodbye to captain Brian Gionta and Toronto bringing in Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan as team president.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (2013-14: 46-28-8, 3RD IN ATLANTIC): Montreal’s Stanley Cup chances ended in Game 1 of the conference final due to an injury to Carey Price, who recorded six shutouts and posted career-best totals for save percentage (.927) and goals-against average (2.32). Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban, who signed an eight-year, $72 million extension in the offseason, and Andrei Markov anchor a defense that permitted 204 goals - the third-lowest total in the East - but questions abound about an offense that produced only 215 tallies. With Max Pacioretty coming off a 39-goal campaign. Montreal is seeking more production from new acquisition PA Parenteau and 2012 No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk, who was limited to 65 games last season.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (2013-14: 38-36-8, 6TH IN ATLANTIC): When starting netminder Jonathan Bernier went down with an injury, Toronto followed suit by dropping eight in a row - including five started by backup James Reimer en route to the 2-12-0 finish. Captain Dion Phaneuf heads a defense that was shredded for 265 goals - the fifth-highest total in the league - and will be banking on second-year blue-liner Morgan Rielly and veteran newcomer Stephane Robidas to stabilize the unit. While the Maple Leafs scored more than three goals only once in their last 14 games, offense is not a problem with Phil Kessel (37 goals) and James van Riemsdyk (30) leading the way - although more is expected from David Clarkson after a disastrous first season in Toronto.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens won three of five meetings last season, but they dropped four straight openers to the Maple Leafs.

2. Toronto ranked a dismal No. 28 in penalty killing (78.3 percent) and surrendered 12 short-handed tallies, the second-highest in the league.

3. Price is 13-13-1 lifetime against the Maple Leafs and split a pair of decisions at Toronto last season while yielding seven goals.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 3