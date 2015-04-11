Preview: Canadiens at Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens look to clinch the Atlantic Division title when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday for the regular-season finale for both clubs. Montreal enters the contest with a two-point lead over second-place Tampa Bay, which hosts Boston on Saturday.

The Canadiens look to close out the campaign with a five-game point streak after beginning the month with a 2-0-2 record. Toronto, which was shut out in Columbus on Wednesday to finish the road portion of its schedule at 8-27-6, has gone a respectable 22-17-1 at home this season. The Maple Leafs attempt to end the campaign with a four-game winning streak at Air Canada Centre, with two of the three victories coming against playoff-hopeful Ottawa. Montreal won each of its first three meetings with Toronto and looks to complete a sweep of the season series aganist Toronto for the first time since 1995-96.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (49-22-10): Carey Price is expected to make his 66th start Saturday as he wraps up his tremendous regular season. The 27-year-old leads the league in victories (franchise-record 43), save percentage (.934) and goals-against average (1.95) while sharing the lead in shutouts with nine. Price won the Canadiens Molson Cup Player of the Year award for the fifth consecutive season.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (30-44-7): Toronto recalled Colton Orr from the American Hockey League on Thursday, and the enforcer is likely to make his final career appearance with the club against Montreal. Orr appeared in 231 games with the Maple Leafs from 2009-14 before spending this season with the Toronto Marlies. “When I got the call, it’s a pretty amazing gesture that they’re doing for me,” the 33-year-old told the team’s website. “It’s nice to get out there and play one last game for the Leafs. ... It’s going to be a little emotional. I‘m looking forward to it.”

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens D Jeff Petry is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and four assists.

2. Toronto C Tyler Bozak has scored 12 of his 22 goals this season on the power play.

3. Price eclipsed the franchise mark for wins in a season shared by Ken Dryden and Jacques Plante with Thursday’s overtime triumph over Detroit.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 2