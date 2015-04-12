Canadiens claim Atlantic title with shootout win

TORONTO -- The Montreal Canadiens look forward to the playoffs and a first-round meeting with the Ottawa Senators.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have only an offseason change to contemplate after missing the playoffs for the second season in a row.

The Canadiens finished the regular season with a 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday, the final day of the NHL season.

“It’s going to be a good series, really demanding,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said in talking about opening the playoffs against the surging Senators. “They deserve to be in the playoffs; they’ve been impressive.”

The Canadiens went into the game against the Maple Leafs needing only a point or a loss by the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Atlantic. The Canadiens got both points when center David Desharnais made the decisive goal of the shootout as the Canadiens made both their shots and the Maple Leafs missed twice.

“We lost. It kind of symbolizes the way our season went. We did not succeed where we needed to succeed,” Maple Leafs interim coach Peter Horachek said. “There has to be a new approach next season. Whatever our group is, this has to change.”

The Maple Leafs led three times in the game and the Canadiens came back to tie each time.

“We had kind of a slow start. I didn’t like the way we played the first period,” Therrien said. “I thought that our focus was not quite there. The more the game went on, the more we got better.”

Desharnais, center Tomas Plekanec and left winger Jacob De La Rose had goals in regulation for the Canadiens (50-22-10).

Right winger Phil Kessel, center Casey Bailey and center Tyler Bozak scored for the Maple Leafs (30-44-8).

“It’s tough when you finish the season and you know there’s going to be changes,” said Maple Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf, who had an assist for his 400th career point. “There’s always going to be changes in pro sport. The way the season has gone, there will be change.”

Carey Price made 19 stops in the Montreal goal to extend his club record for a goaltender to 44 wins for the season. He made saves on two breakaways, notably on Kessel in the third.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 30 shots in the Toronto goal.

During overtime, Montreal had to kill off a high-sticking penalty to defenseman P.K Subban.

“I thought we played well,” Subban said. “We battled through a lot of adversity tonight and we stuck to the plan and we were able to pull it out in the shootout.”

As far as meeting Ottawa in the playoffs, Subban said, “Our focus has to be on ourselves and how we prepare for the game and how we play the game.”

Each team scored a goal in the first 4:14 of the opening period.

Kessel put Toronto ahead at 3:58 of the first on a wraparound for his 25th goal of the season. Desharnais tied it 16 seconds later with his 14th goal of the season on a shot from the slot after a Maple Leafs turnover.

Bailey, signed last month as a free agent out of Penn State, put the Maple Leafs back in front with his first career NHL goal, a shot from the right faceoff circle at 14:04 of the first period.

The Habs tied the score at 2 after 59 seconds of the second period with Plekanec completing a three-way passing play for his 26th goal of the season.

Bozak scored his 23rd goal of the season from the low slot at 5:11 to give the Leafs a 3-2 lead.

Montreal tied the score at 3 with 8.9 seconds left in the second period on the fourth goal of the season by De La Rose. It came after Bernier left the net to clear the puck and the ensuing turnover left De La Rose with an open goal.

“I think we can be proud of what we have accomplished so far this season,” Price said. “It went by pretty fast actually. It doesn’t seem like that long ago we were here for the first one.”

The Canadiens swept their four games against the Leafs this season.

NOTES: Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty (upper body) missed his second straight game on Saturday and coach Michel Therrien said it’s “a possibility” that he could return next week when the playoffs begin. Pacioretty, who had 37 goals and 30 assists this season, hit his head while falling awkwardly into the boards last Sunday in the first period of a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Pacioretty skated on Saturday and Therrien said it was “good news,” but his status remained uncertain. ... Canadiens D Tom Gilbert (upper body) did not play Saturday after missing the win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... The Maple Leafs called up RW Colton Orr from the AHL Marlies for Saturday’s game. ... C Leo Komarov (upper body) did not play for the Maple Leafs on Saturday after being injured Wednesday in the loss at Columbus.