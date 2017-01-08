Habs extend winning streak with win over Leafs

TORONTO -- The Montreal Canadiens have been doing it on the road and they have been doing it despite injuries.

Using five different scorers Saturday night, the Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 to extend their winning streak to three games and complete a seven-game trip at 4-1-2.

"We showed a lot of character, we've been on the road for a long time," Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said, noting that players were sticking up for each other when some rough stuff erupted.

Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen, Nikita Scherbak, Alexander Radulov and Michael McCarron scored the goals for Montreal.

Shea Weber and Jeff Petry added two assists each for the Canadiens (25-9-6), who have won all three of the games against the Maple Leafs this season.

McCarron scored his first goal of the season in his 11th game and Scherbak scored a power-play goal in his NHL debut.

"We've had young guys stepping in and playing big minutes and scoring big goals," said Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who made 33 saves. "It's great to see."

"Guys are getting opportunities," Pacioretty said.

The Maple Leafs had goals from Tyler Bozak, Nazem Kadri and James van Riemsdyk, who also had two assists. Mitch Marner added three assists for Toronto (18-13-8).

"They set the tone off the first shift," van Riemsdyk said. "And then we got playing a bit more as the game went on. It was a lot of back-and-forth and I thought it was a pretty exciting game for the fans to watch."

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

The Canadiens led 4-3 after two periods and took their third two-goal lead of the game at 3:51 of the third period on McCarron's goal.

The Canadiens led 2-0 in the first period, the Maple Leafs tied it and the Habs scored with one second left in the first period to lead 3-2.

"I thought we were still in a good spot there," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "I thought we were in a good spot at 4-3 too. I thought at 5-3 the game was over. We still pushed and had lots of chances but I thought the fifth killed us for sure. And yet, I don't think you want to be going against Carey Price saying you've got to get five. I don't think that's the approach."

Pacioretty opened the scoring from the slot 20 seconds into the game with his 19th goal of the season on a feed from Radulov.

Montreal took a 2-0 lead at 3:47 when the Maple Leafs defense was caught pinching and Lehkonen scored his eighth goal of the season on a shot from the right faceoff circle that went in under Andersen's right arm.

"It wasn't my best game but some good things and some bad things, too," Andersen said. "I think the guys did a good job coming back from those two-goal deficits. A couple of times I made a mistake and it let them pad the lead."

Toronto came back to tie on two power-play goals.

Bozak scored his ninth of the season at 7:55 with Tomas Plekanec off for slashing.

Kadri scored his 16th goal of the season at 16:01 with Radulov off for hooking.

The Canadiens regained the lead on the power play at 19:59 of the first when Scherbak scored in his first NHL game with Jake Gardiner serving a hooking penalty.

Radulov's 10th goal of the season on a power play gave the Canadiens a 4-2 lead 36 seconds into the second period, 16 seconds after Marner took a hooking penalty.

Each team lost a player to a game misconduct at 10:10 of the second period -- Montreal's Bobby Farnham and Toronto's Frederik Gauthier -- after two fights broke out. McCarron and Toronto's Matt Martin received roughing minors and fighting majors for their brawl.

Van Riemsdyk scored his 14th goal of the season at 18:15 of the second on a tip-in, taking advantage of Marner's puck control and pass, to cut the lead to 4-3.

"I'm not surprised," Radulov said about the success on the road trip. "It's about work ethic. Everybody is working hard, trying to play the system. Work hard and good things will happen."

NOTES: Montreal promoted RW Sven Andrighetto and RW Nikita Scherbak from St. John's of the American Hockey League on Friday. Andrighetto had played eight games this season with the Canadiens while Scherbak was making his NHL debut Saturday. ... Montreal RW Brendan Gallagher (fractured left hand) will be out for at least eight weeks after a shot by teammate D Shea Weber hit him during the win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. ... Canadiens LW Paul Byron (upper body) also was injured in the game on Wednesday. ... The Canadiens won the first two games between the teams this season, both 2-1 at the Bell Centre. The teams play once more, March 23 at the Air Canada Centre. Saturday's contest was the 735th game between the rivals. ... The Maple Leafs are off until Friday when they visit the New York Rangers. ... The Canadiens are home to the Washington Capitals on Monday.