Preview: Canadiens at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers attempt to build off the momentum of their first win of the season when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Edmonton appeared on the verge of its third loss in as many games Monday as it trailed visiting New Jersey 3-0 after two periods. The Oilers scored four goals in a span of less than eight minutes and, after allowing the Devils to tie the contest with 54 seconds remaining in the third, went on to post a shootout victory.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made his season debut following offseason shoulder surgery and scored a goal as Edmonton earned Dallas Eakins his first win as an NHL coach. Montreal kicked off its four-game road trip Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames. Unlike the Oilers, the Canadiens were unable to come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit despite staging a spirited attempt.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, RDS, TSN (Montreal), RSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (1-2-0): Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban registered a goal and an assist Wednesday to get Montreal within 3-2 but effectively ended the team’s comeback attempt by taking a cross-checking penalty with 1:49 remaining in the third period. “I cost my team there,” he said. “We worked so hard to bring ourselves within striking distance of tying it up and right when you’re about to turn the corner there, you take that penalty.” Peter Budaj could make his season debut as Carey Price is 1-4-1 lifetime against the Oilers, including an 0-3-0 mark in Edmonton.

ABOUT THE OILERS (1-2-0): Devan Dubnyk will start in goal against Montreal as he looks to bounce back from a pair of rough outings. “I know what I’ve got to do to go play, I’ve done it lots before,” said Dubnyk, who allowed 10 goals on 59 shots in his first two starts. “I‘m just excited to get out there and do it again.” The Oilers, who begin a six-game road trip Saturday at Toronto, have had their way with the Canadiens at home lately - losing only two of the last 10 matchups.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal D Andrei Markov recorded his 400th career point with an assist on Subban’s goal Wednesday.

2. Canadiens C Lars Eller has scored four goals in three games after netting eight in 46 contests last season.

3. Montreal is in the midst of a stretch during which it plays its first 11 games in Canada. Following their four-game road trip, the Canadiens have a five-game homestand before venturing into the U.S. to take on the New York Rangers on Oct. 28.

PREDICTION: Oilers 5, Canadiens 3