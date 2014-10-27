Preview: Canadiens at Oilers

Two teams looking to extend winning streaks clash Monday as the Edmonton Oilers continue their season-high seven-game homestand against the Eastern Conference-leading Montreal Canadiens. Edmonton came up empty against Vancouver in the opener of its string of contests at Rexall Place before reeling off three straight victories, including a 6-3 triumph over winless Carolina on Friday. Rookie Leon Draisaitl netted his first career goal with 7:05 remaining in the third period to snap a 3-3 tie and Jordan Eberle recorded two tallies and an assist as the Oilers scored four times in the final session en route to matching their output from the first three games of the homestand.

Montreal is coming off a perfect four-game homestand that concluded with a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday. Lars Eller broke a deadlock at 11:46 of the second period with his first goal of the campaign while Max Pacioretty notched a tally and an assist for the Canadiens, who have allowed just one score in each of their last two contests. Edmonton has had considerable success in the all-time series of late, earning points in 15 of the last 19 meetings (12-4-3).

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, RDS (Montreal), RSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (7-1-0): Dale Weise, who made his NHL debut with the Rangers in 2010-11, recorded two assists Saturday for his fourth career multi-point performance - and second against his former team. The 26-year-old was playing in his second straight game after being a healthy scratch for the previous two. “Every game I play, I’ve got to give (coach Michel Therrien) a reason not to take me out of the lineup,” Weise said. “That’s just the situation we’re in here.”

ABOUT THE OILERS (3-4-1): Viktor Fasth participated in practice Sunday for the first time since suffering a groin injury on Oct. 14 against Los Angeles. The 32-year-old Swede, who is 0-1-1 in two contests this season, still is unsure of when he will return to action. “(Sunday) was the first day with real practice,” Fasth told the team’s web site. “I’ve been skating and doing a lot of work with the goalie coach and the trainers here. But I hope to be back soon.”

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton has not won more than three straight games since March 26-April 3, 2013, when it captured five in a row.

2. The Canadiens have won seven of their first eight games for the third time in franchise history and first since 1961-62.

3. Montreal G Carey Price is 1-5-1 with a 3.71 goals-against average in seven career games against Edmonton.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 5, Oilers 2