Preview: Canadiens at Oilers

Only a bout with the flu seems to be able to stop Montreal goaltender Carey Price these days as the former Vezina and Hart Trophy winner tries for his sixth straight victory when the Canadiens visit the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Price, who missed Thursday's 5-0 loss in Calgary, has posted a .978 save percentage while allowing five goals during the winning streak as Montreal continues to battle Ottawa for Atlantic Division supremacy.

The Canadiens get another boost as Alexander Radulov (team-high 31 assists, 46 points) returns to the lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury, as he practiced on a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Artturi Lehkonen on Saturday. Edmonton is 1-1-1 on its season-high eight-game homestand after Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to Pittsburgh as it tussles with Anaheim and Calgary for second and third place in the Pacific Division, with the odd team out sitting comfortably in a wild-card position in the Western Conference. “It’s that time of year where we’re learning,” the Oilers' Patrick Maroon told reporters. “There are some guys in there who haven’t had this experience. It’s March, but this is playoff hockey. Everyone tightens it up. ... You’re going to see everyone’s best night.'' Edmonton prevailed 1-0 on Feb. 5 in the first of two meetings this season on Leon Draisaitl's shootout goal and 22 saves by Cam Talbot for their fifth victory in the last six encounters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (38-22-8): Captain Max Pacioretty leads the club with 31 goals and 58 points but hasn't scored in five games while recording three assists in that span. Tomas Plekanec (upper body) wore a non-contact jersey in practice, an indication that he'll miss his third straight game Sunday. Shea Weber has recorded 11 of his 15 goals and 10 of his 23 assists on the power play, but the defenseman only has registered one tally and two assists during the man advantage over the last 18 games.

ABOUT THE OILERS (35-23-9): Connor McDavid leads the NHL with 75 points and 52 assists after scoring his 23rd goal Friday against Pittsburgh and Sidney Crosby, telling reporters: "To say it's a normal game would be lying. Obviously, (Crosby's) someone I've looked up to my whole life. To play against him is fun. It was probably to my advantage, it's easier for me to get up to play against him than it is for him to get up to play against me." Edmonton regained the services Friday of defenseman Kris Russell, who missed two games with a lower-body injury, and forward Benoit Pouliot (undisclosed), who was back after missing 10 contests. Draisaitl shares the team lead in goals with captain McDavid (23) and is second with 56 points but has scored only once in his last nine games.

OVERTIME

1. Talbot (33-19-8, 2.39 GAA, .919 SP) leads all goaltenders with 60 games played.

2. Montreal C Brian Flynn likely will miss his second straight game after sustaining an upper-body injury in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Vancouver.

3. Maroon (career-high 21 goals) has scored only once in his last 10 games and three times in 22 contests.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Oilers 2