Preview: Canadiens at Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens vie for their third straight victory when they continue their five-game road trip against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. After putting forth a listless performance in a 5-1 setback to St. Louis in the opener of the trek on Dec. 19, Montreal skated to a 4-3 overtime victory against Nashville two nights later before posting a 2-1 shootout triumph over Tampa Bay on Saturday. Lars Eller scored in the first round for the lone tally of the bonus format against the Lightning.

Florida’s losing streak reached three games with a 4-3 setback to Detroit on Saturday. Scott Clemmensen made 27 saves in the loss, but veteran Tim Thomas is poised to start Sunday’s game after dressing as the backup versus the Red Wings following a six-game absence with a groin injury. The Panthers have yielded 15 goals during the losing streak after allowing a total of eight during their preceding season-high five-game winning streak.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS (Montreal), FSN (Florida)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (23-13-3): With Carey Price making 23 saves on Saturday, Montreal will turn to Peter Budaj to face Florida. Budaj has dropped five of six career decisions to the Panthers (1-4-1) despite posting a 2.43 goals-against average. The 31-year-old stopped 23-of-25 shots in a 2-1 home loss to the Panthers on Dec. 15.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (14-20-5): Nick Bjugstad scored a highlight-reel goal on Saturday and also tallied in Florida’s victory over Montreal earlier this month. Sean Bergenheim netted a pair of goals against the Red Wings and has scored three times in his last two games. Five of Bergenheim’s seven goals this season have come at the expense of Atlantic Division rivals.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal C Tomas Plekanec has scored in back-to-back contests after being held off the scoresheet in each of his previous six tilts.

2. Florida has yielded six power-play goals in its last four games.

3. The Canadiens are 14-7-1 in their last 22 meetings with the Panthers.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2