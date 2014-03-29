Preview: Canadiens at Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens have won four straight and seven of eight but they have been unable to create separation from Tampa Bay in the race for second place in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens can match their longest winning streak of the season when they visit the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in a prelude to a showdown with the Lightning on Tuesday. Montreal, which has also won four in a row on the road, holds a two-point lead over Tampa Bay, but the Lightning have two games in hand.

The Canadiens squandered a pair of two-goal leads but kept their winning streak intact with a 5-4 victory in Detroit on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game road trip. “It doesn’t matter if you win 1-0 or 10-9 at this point. It all adds up the same,” goaltender Carey Price said. “Every point’s huge at this point in the season.” Florida has dropped four of its last five following Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Carolina, but the Panthers have won two of three meetings against Montreal this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS (Montreal), FSN Florida (Miami)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (42-26-7): Thomas Vanek got off to a slow start upon his acquisition from the New York Islanders at the trade deadline, but he has five goals and eight points over the past five games and has meshed nicely with linemates Max Pacioretty and David Desharnais. Pacioretty has scored three times in four games to match his career-high total of 33 while Desharnais had 10 points in his last nine games. “As a line, I feel we’re gaining some momentum, gaining some steam at the right time,” Pacioretty said. “We’re having a lot of fun and I feel like we’re getting better every night.”

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (27-39-8): Florida will turn to backup goaltender Dan Ellis on Saturday after starter Roberto Luongo was injured in the first period of Thursday’s game when Carolina’s Radek Dvorak charged into him. Ellis, who was acquired from Dallas at the trade deadline, played reasonably well in relief of Luongo and stopped 18 of 20 shots. That represented a dramatic improvement from his first two outings with the Panthers, when he was torched for 11 goals in losses to Anaheim and Tampa Bay.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens F Tomas Plekanec scored twice Thursday to reach 20 goals for the sixth time in his career.

2. The Panthers have limited the Canadiens to four goals in three meetings this season.

3. Montreal has put together four separate four-game win streaks this season.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Panthers 2