Preview: Canadiens at Panthers

With six losses in their last eight games (2-4-2), the Montreal Canadiens hardly are resembling a team that is contending for the playoffs - let alone in the mix for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Canadiens look to get back on track when they wrap up a three-game road trip against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Montreal suffered its fourth setback in as many meetings with Tampa Bay on Monday, dropping a 4-2 decision to fall even in points with the Lightning atop the Atlantic Division.

Florida saw its three-game winning streak come to a halt with a 2-1 setback against the surging New York Rangers on Sunday. The Panthers face quite the uphill climb if they are going to overcome a six-point deficit in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida faces Detroit and Boston to wrap up its three-game homestand, while dates versus Tampa Bay, Montreal, red-hot Ottawa and another contest against the Bruins dot the rest of the March schedule.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RDS (Montreal), Fox Sports Florida

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (43-20-7): Dustin Tokarski turned aside 36 shots to pick up a 2-1 shootout win against Florida on Dec. 30 and could be in line for his first start since March 5 after Carey Price made 30 saves on Monday. PA Parenteau, who converted in the bonus format to lift Montreal past the Panthers, scored for the first time since Nov. 28 on Monday. The 31-year-old has just six goals this season as his offensive production has dipped considerably after tallying 20 times with the New York Islanders in 2010-11.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (31-24-14): Montreal native Roberto Luongo may be in net for the first time since being sidelined with a shoulder injury on March 3. First-year coach and former Canadiens assistant Gerard Gallant labeled the veteran goaltender as day-to-day, but could also turn to Dan Ellis (3-1-1, 1.95 GAA since being recalled from San Antonio of the American Hockey League). Jonathan Huberdeau, who grew up outside of Montreal in St. Jerome, Quebec, has been held off the scoresheet in two straight contests after recording two goals and six assists in a five-game stretch.

OVERTIME

1. Florida C Brandon Pirri has scored in two straight games and has six goals in his last eight.

2. Montreal RW Brendan Gallagher has collected three goals in the two meetings between the teams this season.

3. With his next appearance, Panthers LW Shawn Thornton will become only the third player to compete in at least 600 games in both the NHL and the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2