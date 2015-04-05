Preview: Canadiens at Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens look to snap a three-game skid and seize control of the Atlantic Division when they visit the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Even in points with a game in hand on Tampa Bay, Montreal would be wise to work on its sputtering power play after converting just once on seven opportunities in its 3-2 shootout loss to New Jersey on Friday.

“Our power play came out flat (on Friday). That was the story of the game,” coach Michel Therrien said. “We weren’t able to generate enough offense on special teams. It’s disappointing.” Defenseman Jeff Petry scored for the third straight contest for Montreal, which faces a Florida team that didn’t do itself or the Canadiens any favors with a 4-0 setback to the Lightning on Saturday. The Panthers officially were eliminated from postseason contention with the loss.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, RSN, RDS (Montreal), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (47-22-10): Max Pacioretty was held off the scoresheet after recording seven points (three goals, four assists) in his previous seven games. The Connecticut native netted the overtime winner in a 3-2 triumph over Florida on March 28 but has just three tallies in 21 career meetings with the Panthers. Brendan Gallagher, who scored twice in a 3-2 shootout loss to Florida on Feb. 20, has just one assist in four games after netting a goal in each of his previous four contests.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (36-28-15): Aleksander Barkov tallied twice in the last meeting with Montreal and has recorded four goals and an assist in seven encounters with the Canadiens. Linemate Jaromir Jagr remains one point shy of breaking a tie with former teammate Ron Francis for fourth place on the all-time list with 1,798. The 43-year-old Jagr has adapted well to his new team, recording five goals and nine assists in 17 games since being acquired from New Jersey.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal G Carey Price owns an 8-4-1 career record with two shutouts and a 1.76 goals-against average versus Florida.

2. Panthers G Roberto Luongo has posted an 11-14-4 mark against his hometown team.

3. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Elmer Lach, who led the Canadiens to three Stanley Cups and won the Hart Trophy in 1945, died on Saturday. He was 97.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2