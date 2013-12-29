Panthers 4, Canadiens 1: Defenseman Brian Campbell scored to snap a tie early in the second period as host Florida ended a three-game losing skid by defeating Montreal for the second time in two weeks.

Blue-liner Dmitry Kulikov snapped a 28-game goalless drought and rookie Aleksander Barkov also tallied for the Panthers, who skated to a 2-1 triumph over the Canadiens on Dec. 15. Sean Bergenheim added an empty-net tally, defenseman Tom Gilbert and Brad Boyes each notched a pair of assists and Scott Clemmensen turned aside 21 shots in the victory.

Brandon Prust scored for Montreal, which saw its two-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 2-2-0 on its six-game road trip.

Campbell answered Prust’s tally to give Florida a 2-1 lead at 4:51 of the second period. The veteran defenseman gained the blue line and wristed a shot from the high slot that was initially denied by Peter Budaj (21 saves), but the puck sailed straight up in the air and trickled into the net. Barkov tallied nearly 10 minutes later after deflecting Gilbert’s shot from above the circle.

Daniel Briere appeared to have trimmed the deficit 7 1/2 minutes into the third, but officials waived off the tally after deeming Alex Galchenyuk interfered with Clemmensen. The disallowed goal was the second of the game against Montreal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida LW Tomas Kopecky played in his 500th NHL game. ... Kulikov’s goal was his second of the season, and first since Oct. 22 against Chicago. ... The Panthers drew first blood 6:10 into contest as C Tomas Fleischmann skated up the right wing before cutting into the slot and feeding a trailing Kulikov, who one-timed a shot past Budaj. Prust answered 2:56 into the second period by fending off Kulikov before wristing a shot from the slot past Clemmensen.