Canadiens 4, Panthers 1: Max Pacioretty scored twice to establish a career-best goal total as visiting Montreal extended its winning streak to a season high-tying five game.

Thomas Vanek scored and set up Pacioretty’s first tally and David Desharnais matched his linemate with a goal and an assist as the Canadiens improved to 8-1-0 in their last nine to maintain their hold on second place in the Atlantic Division. Carey Price made 36 saves to win his fourth consecutive start.

Brad Boyes scored the lone goal for Florida, which lost for the fifth time in six games (1-5-0) and has scored only six goals in that span. Dan Ellis turned aside 15 shots in dropping his fourth start in a row.

Vanek opened the scoring midway through the opening period when his initial shot trickled through the pads of Ellis and he drove the net to push home the rebound for his sixth tally in seven games. Pacioretty made it 2-0 just over six minutes later when, stationed at the right post, he steered home a perfect crossing pass from Alexei Emelin at 17:03.

Vanek did most of the leg work on Montreal’s third goal by drawing two defenders before centering a pass to Desharnais, who delivered a perfect feed that Pacioretty steered home from the left of the net 14 minutes into the second for his 35th goal - and fifth in five games. Boyes answered two minutes later with a perfect wrister over the shoulder of Price with 3:51 remaining in the session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pacioretty, whose previous career high was 33 goals in 2011-12, became the fourth Montreal player since 1995-1996 to score 35 in a season. ... Boyes ended a seven-game goalless drought and needs one more tally to reach 20 for the fourth time in his career. ... Desharnais had an empty-net tally to give him four goals and eight assists in his last 11 games.