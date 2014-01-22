Preview: Canadiens at Penguins

Although the Pittsburgh Penguins’ franchise-record 13-game home winning streak ended with a thud in their last outing, they may likely enjoy some home cookin’ against the Montreal Canadiens. Pittsburgh vies for its fifth consecutive victory over the Canadiens at Consol Energy Center when the Eastern Conference powers take the ice on Wednesday. Defenseman Matt Niskanen recorded his team’s lone goal in Monday’s lackluster 5-1 loss to Florida but summed up the Penguins’ performance by saying “We were just awful.”

While Montreal has struggled in the Steel City, it did skate to a 3-2 home triumph over the Penguins on Nov. 23. Max Pacioretty tallied twice in that victory and had an assist in the Canadiens’ 5-3 setback to Original Six-rival Toronto on Saturday. Montreal has alternated wins and losses since the start of the calendar year.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS (Montreal), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (27-17-5): Rene Bourque admitted he received the message loud and clear when he was a healthy scratch on Saturday. “(Coach Michel Therrien) doesn’t have to say anything, I know what it’s about,” said Bourque, who has been held without a point in 13 consecutive games. Bourque isn’t alone in his struggles as Daniel Briere has been held off the scoresheet in 16 of his last 17 contests.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (34-13-2): The silver lining in Monday’s loss to the Panthers came in the form of the respective returns of James Neal (upper body), veteran Chuck Kobasew (lower body), rookie Jayson Megna (lower body) and defenseman Paul Martin (broken tibia). Pittsburgh will welcome another familiar face on Wednesday morning as goaltender Tomas Vokoun skates for the first time since being taken off blood thinners for a week. ”It’s really encouraging for Tomas,” coach Dan Bylsma said. “... To be able to get on the ice and with the possibility of taking shots after the doctor gives him the OK, that’s just another step, just a first step. He has a long road ahead of him.”

1. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby has recorded just one assist in his last three contests after scoring five goals and setting up eight others during a seven-game point streak.

2. Montreal has scored a power-play goal in each of its last two games after going 0-for-17 in its previous five contests.

3. Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury has yielded at least three goals in four of his last five games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Canadiens 2