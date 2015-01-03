Preview: Canadiens at Penguins

Seizing the spotlight in Pittsburgh’s star-studded lineup isn’t easy, but David Perron will take center stage when he makes his debut for the Penguins against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Perron was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday in exchange for forward Rob Klinkhammer and a 2015 first-round draft pick. Perron steps right into a heated playoff race - the winner of Saturday’s game takes over first place in the Eastern Conference.

The white-hot Canadiens pulled into a tie with Tampa Bay atop the Atlantic Division after stretching their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 victory at New Jersey on Friday. Montreal, which trails Pittsburgh by one point, has won eight of nine overall and can complete a perfect five-game road trip with a victory over the Penguins. “We definitely have had a lot of success of late and won a lot of close games,” Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, City (Montreal), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (25-11-2): Montreal continues to get contributions from throughout the lineup as Michael Bournival scored his first two goals of the season Friday, including one that caromed in off his skate. “The first one was real lucky,” Bournival said. “The second one, I did a good job getting in position. When you’re in front like that, good things will happen.” The one damper on the victory was an injury to forward PA Parenteau, who absorbed an open-ice hit midway through the second period and did not return.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (24-9-5): Perron goes from a worst-to-first situation in leaving Edmonton, where he registered career highs with 28 goals and 29 assists last season. “After a few years you just want to win,” said Perron, who had five goals and 19 points in 38 points this campaign. “Obviously it’s not going to happen this year in Edmonton. It’s nice to get an opportunity in Pittsburgh and to have that kind of trust they did to acquire me.” A first-round pick of St. Louis in 2007, Perron also had a pair of 20-goal campaigns with the Blues.

OVERTIME

1. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who notched four assists Friday, had 16 goals and 36 points in 26 games versus the Canadiens.

2. Montreal has killed off 26-of-27 short-handed situations in the last nine games.

3. Pittsburgh has won five of the last seven versus the Canadiens, including a 4-0 victory at Montreal on Nov. 18.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Canadiens 3