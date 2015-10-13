Preview: Canadiens at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins were expected to provide plenty of fireworks with the offseason acquisition of five-time 30-goal scorer Phil Kessel. With just one goal in its first two games of the season, Pittsburgh may have a tough time getting untracked when it plays its home opener against reigning Vezina and Hart Trophy winner Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

For all of his success, Price traditionally has been tagged by the Penguins - losing six of eight (2-4-2) while posting a 3.42 goals-against average. Kessel has enjoyed his fair share of success against the Canadiens, collecting 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 49 meetings while playing with Toronto. The 28-year-old Kessel also recorded Pittsburgh’s lone tally of the season in a 2-1 setback to Arizona on Saturday. While the Penguins look to avoid their first three-game winless stretch to begin a season since 2005-06, the Canadiens are vying to emerge victorious in their first four for the first time since 1977-78.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, City, RDS (Montreal), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (3-0-0): Coach Michel Therrien has seen all four lines contribute to the scoring - with forwards accounting for all of the goals. Captain Max Pacioretty extended his point streak to three games with an assist in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Ottawa and enters Tuesday’s tilt with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in his last 12 meetings with Pittsburgh. Tomas Plekanec has tallied three times in his last two games to claim the goal-scoring lead on the team.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (0-2-0): Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston is keeping an open mind about his team’s early troubles, telling reporters that “I always think it’s a process at the beginning of the year, when you have several new players. It doesn’t just happen at the snap of your fingers.” While that theory holds some water, it doesn’t explain why captain Sidney Crosby has been held without a shot in his first two games. The two-time Hart Trophy winner might benefit from a return to the Consol Energy Center as he has collected seven goals and six assists in nine home openers.

1. Pittsburgh, which won two of three in the season series in 2014-15, has recorded 20 of a possible 26 points (9-2-2) in its last 13 meetings with Montreal.

2. The Canadiens are 1-for-13 on the power play while the Penguins have failed on all seven of their opportunities.

3. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 28 career meetings with Montreal.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Canadiens 2