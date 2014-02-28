Canadiens 6, Penguins 5 (SO): David Desharnais scored the only goal of the shootout and Montreal erased four one-goal deficits in handing Pittsburgh a rare home loss.

Danny Briere recorded two goals and an assist - including the tying tally in the third period - while Brendan Gallagher, Max Pacioretty and defenseman Alexei Emelin also scored as the Canadiens handed the Penguins only their third home loss in 19 contests (16-1-2) and halted a five-game losing streak in Pittsburgh. Desharnais also notched two assists while Peter Budaj made 27 saves before turning aside all three shots in the bonus format.

James Neal, defenseman Olli Maatta, Brandon Sutter and captain Sidney Crosby each registered a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who fell to 23-4-2 at Consol Energy Center. Blue-liner Deryk Engelland also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for Pittsburgh.

The Canadiens erased the Penguins’ final lead when Briere answered a goal by Crosby 1 1/2 minutes earlier by scoring with 5:54 left in regulation and Montreal on a five-minute power play. Sutter’s short-handed tally at 7:16 of the third gave Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead before Montreal knotted it 24 seconds later on Emelin’s long wrist shot through a screen.

Neal and Engelland countered Gallagher’s opening goal to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead after one period. Briere tied it just over six minutes into the second before Maatta and Pacioretty traded power-play tallies, with the latter burying a one-timer from the right faceoff dot 57 seconds after the former’s blast from the point midway through the session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Neal registered his 300th career point and extended his point streak to six games while LW Jussi Jokinen collected his 400th NHL point with an assist on Maatta’s tally.. ... Pacioretty’s goal was his 27th of the season, leaving him six shy of his career high established in 2011-12. ... Penguins D Kris Letang, speaking to the media Thursday for the first time since suffering a stroke in late January, said he will undergo more testing in the next two to three weeks before any decision can be made regarding a possible return.