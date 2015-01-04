Canadiens top Penguins for sixth straight win

PITTSBURGH -- The Montreal Canadiens moved ahead of Pittsburgh atop the NHL’s Eastern Conference standings after defeating the Penguins 4-1 on Saturday night at the CONSOL Energy Center.

The Canadiens (26-11-2) extended their winning streak to six games and concluded a perfect 5-0 road trip. They have outscored their opponents 20-7 during the streak.

The win was Montreal’s first in regulation over the Penguins (24-10-5) in Pittsburgh since March 12, 2011.

“That was a huge challenge for us and we were ready for that challenge,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said.

The action was fast and furious from the start. Just 2:30 into the game, Canadiens left winger Max Pacioretty opened the scoring with his 16th goal of the season, wristing a shot past Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury with right winger Brendan Gallagher providing the screen in front. The goal came on the first shot of the game for Montreal.

Related Coverage Preview: Canadiens at Penguins

Just over four minutes later, the Canadiens scored on their third shot of the game when center David Desharnais sent a slap shot off Fleury’s stick and into the net from the top of right faceoff dot for a 2-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for Pittsburgh newcomer David Perron to make an impact. At 9:59 of the first period, on his first shot as a Penguin, the left winger dropped to one knee in the slot and one-timed a pass from center Sidney Crosby that snuck past the stick side of Canadiens goaltender Carey Price to cut Montreal’s lead to 2-1.

“That was probably the best pass I’ve ever seen, over two sticks, and I had a good portion of the net to put it in,” Perron said.

Perron was acquired on Friday in a trade with Edmonton that sent the Penguins’ 2015 first-round draft pick and forward Rob Klinkhammer to the Oilers.

Crosby’s assist gave him at least one point in all 15 home games that he has played against Montreal during his career.

Just as the Canadiens did in the first period, they scored an early goal in the second period at 1:49. Pacioretty slid the puck to defenseman Tom Gilbert, who came out of the penalty box and wristed the puck past Fleury’s blocker for his second goal of the season.

“We played simple. We managed the puck well and that was the biggest difference,” Gilbert said.

Defenseman Alexei Emelin finished the scoring for the Canadiens with a blast from center point that took off like a missile and found its way just inside the right post.

“Overall as a team, we just didn’t have enough guys going tonight,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said.

Price picked up his 21st win -- and second in as many nights.

“Guys are playing good hockey,” Price said. “Everybody’s contributing, everybody’s working, everybody’s doing whatever they need to do to help the team be successful and it’s really fun to be a part of.”

NOTES: The game marked the 200th regular-season meeting between the Penguins and Canadiens. ... The Penguins reassigned C Jayson Megna to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). ... Canadiens G Carey Price became the ninth youngest goalie to appear in 400 career games on Friday. Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury was the fifth youngest goalie to appear in 400 games. ... The game completed the seventh set of back-to-back games this season for the Penguins and the ninth set of back-to-backs for the Canadiens. ... Scratches for the Penguins were RW Bobby Farnham and D Derrick Pouliot. Scratches for the Canadiens were D Bryan Allen, D Mike Weaver, and RW Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau (undisclosed injury). ... The Canadiens are next in action on Tuesday when they host Tampa Bay. The Penguins will host Boston on Wednesday.