G Mike Condon, one of the busier goalies in the AHL last season after playing 48 games for the Hamilton Bulldogs, started for the Canadiens on Sunday. The undrafted, 25-year-old had an impressive .921 save percentage to go along with his 23-19-6 record. Condon stopped all 38 shots he faced in pre-season play to bump G Dustin Tokarski as the backup to G Carey Price, who was given Sunday off because Montreal played the night before in Boston.