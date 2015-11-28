FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch
November 29, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Sven Andrighetto felt the full range of emotions after the conclusion of regulation Friday night.

G Mike Condon filled in admirably earlier in the season when G Carey Price missed eight games with a lower-body injury and did so again Friday; he stopped 25 of 27 shots.

C Alex Galchenyuk scored in a shootout Friday and delivered the tying goal midway through the third period. He took a pass from left winger Max Pacioretty and flew past Devils defensemen Adam Larsson and Andy Greene and beat goaltender Cory Schneider with a move to the backhand to pull the Canadiens into a 2-all tie.

G Dustin Tokarski was recalled Friday from the AHL to take injured G Carey Price’s roster spot.

