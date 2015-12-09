FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
December 10, 2015 / 3:44 AM / 2 years ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Alexander Semin was assigned to St. John’s of the AHL by the Canadiens after clearing waivers. It is uncertain whether Semin will report to the AHL team. The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Canadiens during the summer after his contract was bought out by the Carolina Hurricanes at the end of last season. In 15 games for Montreal this season, Semin has one goal and four points. He sat out seven games from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11 and saw limited playing time in his last five games.

