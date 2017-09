G Mike Condon made 20 saves for the Canadiens in a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.

LW Charles Hudon, called up Tuesday from the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps, was a healthy scratch Wednesday.

RW Alexander Semin cleared waivers on Tuesday, and the Canadiens put him on unconditional waivers on Wednesday afternoon. There is expected to be a mutually-agreed termination of his contract.