RW Devante Smith-Pelly returned to the lineup on Tuesday night after sitting the previous three games as a healthy scratch. He replaced RW Dale Weise, who suffered an upper-body injury in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 and will miss two to three weeks.

G Ben Scrivens received his second start since being acquired in a Dec. 28 trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Starting G Carey Price remains out with a lower-body injury.