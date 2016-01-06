FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2016 / 7:13 AM / 2 years ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Brendan Gallagher, in his second game back after missing 17 with two broken fingers, scored his 11th of the season Tuesday in the Canadiens’ loss at Philadelphia. “We have to be better,” Gallagher said. “We made too many mistakes, and they made us pay.”

RW Devante Smith-Pelly returned to the lineup on Tuesday night after sitting the previous three games as a healthy scratch. He replaced RW Dale Weise, who suffered an upper-body injury in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 and will miss two to three weeks.

G Ben Scrivens received his second start since being acquired in a Dec. 28 trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Starting G Carey Price remains out with a lower-body injury.

G Ben Scrivens (0-2-0) denied 27 shots in his second start for Montreal, a 4-3 loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

