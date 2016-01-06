Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

RW Brendan Gallagher, in his second game back after missing 17 with two broken fingers, scored his 11th of the season Tuesday in the Canadiens’ loss at Philadelphia. “We have to be better,” Gallagher said. “We made too many mistakes, and they made us pay.”

RW Devante Smith-Pelly returned to the lineup on Tuesday night after sitting the previous three games as a healthy scratch. He replaced RW Dale Weise, who suffered an upper-body injury in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 and will miss two to three weeks.

G Ben Scrivens (0-2-0) denied 27 shots in his second start for Montreal, a 4-3 loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday.