Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

LW Jacob de la Rose was in the Montreal lineup for the first time this season on Saturday after being recalled from the St. John’s IceCaps on Friday. He played 33 games for the Canadiens last season.

D Jarred Tinordi was a healthy scratch Saturday, a day after being acquired from Montreal in a three-team trade. The Coyotes first acquired D Victor Bartley from Nashville in exchange for D Stefan Elliott, then sent Bartley and LW John Scott to the Canadiens for Tinordi and minor league RW Stefan Fournier. Scott was the Coyotes’ only All-Star, there through a fan vote, despite playing only 11 games with the Coyotes.

RW Dale Weise (upper body injury) returned to the Canadiens’ lineupon Saturday for the first time since Jan. 1.