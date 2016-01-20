Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

F/D John Scott will captain the Pacific Division for NHL All-Star Weekend in Nashville despite a recent trade out of the division and subsequent demotion out of the league. Scott, elected to the Pacific Division captaincy in fan voting while a member of the Arizona Coyotes, was traded Friday to the Montreal Canadiens, who are in the Atlantic Division. Scott was assigned to the American Hockey League by Montreal. The NHL said the “unique circumstance required review (and) the result of which was a determination to maintain the status quo for the All-Star weekend in order to preserve all parties’ pre-existing expectations, including Scott’s desire to participate.” Scott said, “I am looking forward to enjoying a fun and unique experience at All-Star Weekend in Nashville with my family. While being voted to the All-Star Game by the fans was not something I expected to happen, I am excited to participate in the All-Star events with my fellow players.”