#US NHL
January 27, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Daniel Carr missed the game on Tuesday night after suffering a lower-body injury on Monday night in Columbus. LW Jacob De La Rose replaced Carr in the lineup after three games as a scratch. D Greg Pateryn was a healthy scratch.

LW Jacob De La Rose replaced LW David Carr (lower-body injury) in the lineup on Tuesday night after three games as a scratch.

D Andrei Markov appeared in his 896th career NHL game on Tuesday night, tying him with Patrice Brisebois for 11th on the team’s career games played list.

