FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 4, 2016 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Mike Condon (13-14-4) stopped 32 shots in his first career game against Philadelphia. “Condon played very well. He gave us a chance,” Habs coach Micheal Therrien said. “(Steve) Mason was outstanding.”

LW Lucas Lessio, traded to Montreal on Dec. 15 and called up from the AHL on Jan. 31, made his Canadiens debut, playing on the team’s fourth line.

D Tom Gilbert appeared in his first game since Dec. 22 after missing 14 contests with a lower-body injury. Gilbert entered with one assist in 36 games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.