LW Lucas Lessio will miss two to three weeks after suffering an injury earlier in the week against Philadelphia, the team announced.

C Tomas Plekanec was at the center of it all. He scored a goal and added three assists to lift the Canadiens over the Oilers on Saturday. The win snapped Montreal’s four-game losing streak. “We know where we’re at and we’re going to keep fighting,” Plekanec said. “Hopefully. this is the start of a solid winning streak that we need to put on and keep it going.”