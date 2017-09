F Paul Byron signed a three-year contract extension with the Canadiens through the 2018-19 season on Tuesday. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Paul Byron,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement. “A fast-skating and versatile forward, Paul has been an important addition to our team. He can contribute on the offensive side while being responsible defensively.” The deal carries a reported $1.167 million salary-cap hit per season.