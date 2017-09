F Phillip Danault and a second-round pick in the 2018 draft were acquired by the Montreal Canadiens from the Chicago Blackhawks for F Tomas Fleischmann and F Dale Weise. Danault, 23, has one goal and four assists in 30 games with Chicago this season. He also has registered one goal and one assist in six games with the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate in Rockford, Ill., this season. He was one of Chicago’s first-round selections (26th overall) in the 2011 draft.