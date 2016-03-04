FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 4, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Mike Condon made 33 saves, three fewer than his season high, during the Canadiens’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

LW Alex Galchenyuk scored both goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. He has five goals in his past four games while compiling a plus-2 rating.

D Morgan Ellis made his NHL debut Wednesday at Anaheim. He finished with an even rating and two penalty minutes in 10:31 of ice time.

D Alexei Emelin has compiled a minus-7 rating over the past 21 games while registering only four assists in that span. Emelin helped his cause with an assist and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday in the Canadiens’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.