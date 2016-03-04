Montreal Canadiens - PlayerWatch

G Mike Condon made 33 saves, three fewer than his season high, during the Canadiens’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

LW Alex Galchenyuk scored both goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. He has five goals in his past four games while compiling a plus-2 rating.

D Morgan Ellis made his NHL debut Wednesday at Anaheim. He finished with an even rating and two penalty minutes in 10:31 of ice time.

D Alexei Emelin has compiled a minus-7 rating over the past 21 games while registering only four assists in that span. Emelin helped his cause with an assist and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday in the Canadiens’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.